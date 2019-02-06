Fluid Stream Vertical

Showcase a polished starting soon or intermission screen with a smooth liquid backdrop, bold headline, logo, and social links. This minimal flat design keeps the focus on your message while the organic waves add calm energy. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, and links to match your brand. Perfect for streams and content breaks across platforms, it’s a versatile overlay that looks great in widescreen or vertical formats. Stand out with a crisp, modern layout and clear calls to action before you go live.