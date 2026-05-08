CS Match Start - Vertical

Set the tone before you go live with a polished vertical stream screen. This template features bold 3D headline styling, ambient particles, and a softly blurred background to keep focus on your brand. Easily customize the main message, subtext, logo, social icon, and channel handle. Tweak colors, particle intensity, and background blur to match your look in seconds. Perfect for pre-stream waiting rooms, intermissions, or offline moments across major platforms. Deliver a professional first impression and keep viewers engaged while they wait.