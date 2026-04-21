Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Evil Stream - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Evil Stream - Vertical

00:13 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stream screen
Stream elements
Horror
Cracked surface
Blood
8exports
rating
Create a spine-chilling ‘starting soon’ screen for your livestream. This vertical template pairs cracked concrete textures, dripping blood effects, and ominous shadowed hands to set an eerie mood before you go live. Easily customize title, subtext, logo, and website details, then fine‑tune color styles, particles, glow, and background bump. Controls for blood and cracks let you dial in the intensity—from subtle dread to full horror. Perfect for Twitch, YouTube, or any platform, this suspenseful waiting screen keeps viewers engaged and ready for what’s next.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us