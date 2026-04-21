Evil Stream - Vertical

Create a spine-chilling ‘starting soon’ screen for your livestream. This vertical template pairs cracked concrete textures, dripping blood effects, and ominous shadowed hands to set an eerie mood before you go live. Easily customize title, subtext, logo, and website details, then fine‑tune color styles, particles, glow, and background bump. Controls for blood and cracks let you dial in the intensity—from subtle dread to full horror. Perfect for Twitch, YouTube, or any platform, this suspenseful waiting screen keeps viewers engaged and ready for what’s next.