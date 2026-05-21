Silent Evil Room - Vertical

Set the tone for your broadcast with a moody, photorealistic scene built for vertical streams and stories. A vintage desk, typewriter, torn paper and subtle dust create an eerie, cinematic atmosphere perfect for starting soon, BRB or offline messages. Customize colors, fonts and text to match your brand, adjust particles and glow for added depth, and drop in your logo for instant recognition. Designed to be clear, legible and attention-grabbing, this horror‑inspired screen helps you hook viewers before the show begins.