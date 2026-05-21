Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Silent Evil Room - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Silent Evil Room - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 4 images · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 2 audios
Stream screen
Stream elements
Horror
Photorealistic
Typewriter effect
11exports
rating
Set the tone for your broadcast with a moody, photorealistic scene built for vertical streams and stories. A vintage desk, typewriter, torn paper and subtle dust create an eerie, cinematic atmosphere perfect for starting soon, BRB or offline messages. Customize colors, fonts and text to match your brand, adjust particles and glow for added depth, and drop in your logo for instant recognition. Designed to be clear, legible and attention-grabbing, this horror‑inspired screen helps you hook viewers before the show begins.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us