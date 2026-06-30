Brains On Hold - Vertical

Set the tone for your livestream with a vertical horror-themed Starting Soon screen. This template blends 3D zombie characters, neon glow, fog, dust, and subtle glitch effects to build eerie anticipation. Customize headline lines, a call to action, and your logo, then fine‑tune camera move, light rays, RGB split, and colors to match your brand. Ideal for gaming channels and spooky streams, it delivers a polished, memorable waiting room that keeps viewers engaged until you go live.