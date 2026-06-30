Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Zombie Gaming Stream Intro - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Brains On Hold - Vertical

00:13 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 2 audios
Stream screen
Stream elements
Horror
Gaming
3D motion graphics
10exports
rating
Set the tone for your livestream with a vertical horror-themed Starting Soon screen. This template blends 3D zombie characters, neon glow, fog, dust, and subtle glitch effects to build eerie anticipation. Customize headline lines, a call to action, and your logo, then fine‑tune camera move, light rays, RGB split, and colors to match your brand. Ideal for gaming channels and spooky streams, it delivers a polished, memorable waiting room that keeps viewers engaged until you go live.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us