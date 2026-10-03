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Eerie Vortex - Square - Original - Poster image

Eerie Vortex - Square

00:11 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Atmospheric
Intro
Halloween
Vortex
6exports
rating
Summon a striking seasonal brand moment with a cinematic Halloween logo animation. A swirling vortex pulls you through a foggy forest as a witch silhouette and bats glide past. Lightning crashes to punctuate a dramatic reveal, landing on a glossy logo and tagline. Customize your logo, tagline, colors, glow, and effects to match any brand. Perfect for spooky intros, outros, trailers, and channel bumpers on social, streams, and YouTube. The motion is atmospheric and mysterious, with smooth swirling transitions and a flash accent that guarantees impact, fast customization, and unforgettable Halloween flair.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us