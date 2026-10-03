Eerie Vortex - Square

Summon a striking seasonal brand moment with a cinematic Halloween logo animation. A swirling vortex pulls you through a foggy forest as a witch silhouette and bats glide past. Lightning crashes to punctuate a dramatic reveal, landing on a glossy logo and tagline. Customize your logo, tagline, colors, glow, and effects to match any brand. Perfect for spooky intros, outros, trailers, and channel bumpers on social, streams, and YouTube. The motion is atmospheric and mysterious, with smooth swirling transitions and a flash accent that guarantees impact, fast customization, and unforgettable Halloween flair.