Space Race Lyrics - Square
Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
7exports
Create a neon‑charged lyric video that moves with your music. This square visualizer features a circular audio spectrum, bold kinetic typography, and glowing light trails for a futuristic, high‑energy look. Customize lyrics, colors, spectrum style and responsiveness to fit any genre. Add your track, artist/title line and optional logo cameo—the audio‑reactive motion does the rest. Perfect for music promos and social posts.
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