Gilded Wreath 1

Share warm holiday wishes with a refined, vertical Christmas greeting. A photorealistic 3D wreath assembles at center, framed by evergreen branches, glossy ornaments, and a decorative bow, while gentle snowfall sets a cozy mood. Customize headline, supporting text, date, and your logo, then match brand colors with easy controls. Perfect for Instagram Stories, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and more, this elegant, festive template blends luxury finishes and smooth motion for standout seasonal messages. Ideal for brands, creators, and organizations who want a premium holiday greeting that’s beautiful, readable, and ready for social.