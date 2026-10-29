Gilded Wreath 2

Send a warm, elegant Christmas greeting with a gold hanging photo ornament framed by evergreen sprigs and glowing bokeh. This vertical holiday card showcases one special photo with refined titles, an optional signature, and a discreet logo mark. Gentle snowfall, tasteful motion, and premium metallic accents create a cozy, luxurious vibe perfect for social media stories. Easily customize colors for ornaments, ribbon, pine, and background to match your brand or family style. Craft a festive, polished message in seconds and share the holiday spirit anywhere.