Christmas Social Media Story 1

Delight your audience with a festive vertical story featuring a 3D gift box reveal, glowing neon headline, and cozy pine, candy cane, and gingerbread accents. This Christmas-ready design works beautifully as a greeting card or party invitation. Customize headline, event details, and message, add your logo, and fine‑tune brand colors for a polished, on‑brand result. Smooth, playful motion and vibrant holiday styling make it perfect for social media stories and seasonal promos.