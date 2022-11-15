Christmas Social Media Story 1
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
2.1Kexports
Delight your audience with a festive vertical story featuring a 3D gift box reveal, glowing neon headline, and cozy pine, candy cane, and gingerbread accents. This Christmas-ready design works beautifully as a greeting card or party invitation. Customize headline, event details, and message, add your logo, and fine‑tune brand colors for a polished, on‑brand result. Smooth, playful motion and vibrant holiday styling make it perfect for social media stories and seasonal promos.
Pack (5)
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