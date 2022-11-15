Christmas Social Media Story 4

Bring the holidays to life with a cozy, festive story video. This 3D scene of gifts, pine branches, candy canes and ornaments frames bold brush‑stroke titles and your logo. Ideal for Christmas invitations, event promos, or seasonal greetings, it features smooth floating motion and clear, readable typography. Easily edit headline, message and event details, adjust colors to match your brand, and export in vertical format ready for social stories, reels and shorts. A warm, elegant look that makes your announcement feel premium and joyful.