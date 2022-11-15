Christmas Social Media Story 2

Delight your audience with a cozy, vertical story invite crafted for the holiday season. This 3D motion graphics template stacks gift boxes into a festive tree, framed by pine branches and sparkles. Customize headline, details and brand logo, tweak colors, and add your jingle for instant seasonal charm. Ideal for Christmas event promos, party invitations, and heartfelt greetings across social platforms. Clear calls-to-action and elegant write-on titles keep attention where it matters. Make your holiday message shine and share it in seconds.