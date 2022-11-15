Christmas Social Media Story 3

Bring the season to life with a cozy vertical story built around an elegant 3D pine wreath and refined calligraphic headline. This festive motion title is perfect for Christmas announcements, brand messages, or warm holiday greetings. Add your logo, headline, and a short detail line, then fine‑tune colors to match your style. Smooth, graceful motion and a rich red‑and‑green palette make it ideal for story placements and quick promos. It’s simple to customize and easy to publish, giving your audience a polished holiday impression in seconds.