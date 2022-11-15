Slideshow for my birthday party
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Christmas Social Media Story 3 - Original - Poster image

Christmas Social Media Story 3

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Story video
Christmas
Festive
3D motion graphics
1.6Kexports
rating
Bring the season to life with a cozy vertical story built around an elegant 3D pine wreath and refined calligraphic headline. This festive motion title is perfect for Christmas announcements, brand messages, or warm holiday greetings. Add your logo, headline, and a short detail line, then fine‑tune colors to match your style. Smooth, graceful motion and a rich red‑and‑green palette make it ideal for story placements and quick promos. It’s simple to customize and easy to publish, giving your audience a polished holiday impression in seconds.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us