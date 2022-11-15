Christmas Social Media Story 5

Celebrate the season with a polished Christmas story video. This vertical 3D motion graphics template surrounds your headline with glossy ornaments, wrapped gifts and pine branches, delivering a festive, elegant look. Add your title, date and logo with ease, and fine-tune the colors to match your brand. Ideal for holiday event promos, party announcements, and seasonal campaigns, it blends playful energy with premium style. Export a vibrant, eye-catching story that stands out across social platforms and delights your audience.