Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Social Media Story 5 - Original - Poster image

Christmas Social Media Story 5

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
3D motion graphics
Christmas
Festive
Promo
1.1Kexports
rating
Celebrate the season with a polished Christmas story video. This vertical 3D motion graphics template surrounds your headline with glossy ornaments, wrapped gifts and pine branches, delivering a festive, elegant look. Add your title, date and logo with ease, and fine-tune the colors to match your brand. Ideal for holiday event promos, party announcements, and seasonal campaigns, it blends playful energy with premium style. Export a vibrant, eye-catching story that stands out across social platforms and delights your audience.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us