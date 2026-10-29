Gilded Wreath 3

Build anticipation for the holidays with a refined Christmas countdown designed for vertical stories. A glossy glass bauble takes center stage, surrounded by pine branches, candy canes, and warm bokeh. Customize the number, headline, supporting line, and logo, then tailor colors for background, ornaments, ribbons, pine, and metallic accents to match your brand. Smooth, elegant motion, realistic depth of field, and festive glow keep your message clear and premium on small screens. Perfect for Stories, Reels, and Shorts to announce holiday programming, tease launches, or count down to the big day in style.