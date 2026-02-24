Hands of Power Lyrics

Turn your track into a powerful lyric video with beat‑synced text and an audio spectrum that moves with your music. This dark, atmospheric design features bold cinematic typography, a reactive visualizer, and an optional on‑screen timer for precise positioning. Crafted for artists, labels, and producers, it balances mystery and energy to spotlight every word. Customize fonts, pacing, and spectrum style to match your sound—then export in stunning quality. Perfect for singles, teasers, and full releases across platforms.