Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Repeated Pattern Reveal

Templates
/
Outro
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Distortion
Glitch
Simple
Logo Animation
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Repeated Pattern Reveal - Original - Poster image
MotionDesk profile image
Created by MotionDesk
12exports
7 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step onto the digital stage with a flourish using our Repeated Pattern Reveal template. Its seamless pattern and subtle glitch effects create a visually dynamic experience that’s both modern and captivating. Perfect for intros or presentations, tailor your video with customizable text, fonts, and colors to match your brand’s unique identity. Publish a professional, edgy video that commands attention and sets the stage for your messaging.
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk
Glitch Pulse Unveil
Glitch Pulse Unveil
Edit
By CuteRabbit
8s
8s
7
6
11
Watch as the digital chaos parts to majestically unveil your logo with our Glitch Pulse Unveil template. This template captivates and holds viewers spellbound, ensuring your brand's first impression is unforgettable. Tailor the glitch to match your brand with custom text, fonts, and colors.
YouTube Glitch Promo
YouTube Glitch Promo
Edit
By CuteRabbit
8s
8s
28
9
9
Energetic Glitch Promo For Your YouTube Channel.
Cyber Sci-Fi Reveal
Cyber Sci-Fi Reveal
Edit
By MotionDesk
10s
10s
8
3
13
Step into the future with our dynamic Cyber Sci-Fi Reveal template, featuring a high-tech journey toward your central symbol surrounded by a network of atom-like structures. This video template sparks intrigue with clean transitions and a digital interface, perfect for adding sophistication to any platform. Customize with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to launch an unforgettable brand experience.
Ghost Signal Reveal
Ghost Signal Reveal
Edit
By MotionDesk
8s
8s
9
3
9
Step into the digital age with our Ghost Signal Reveal template and watch your brand cut through digital static to shine brilliantly. The perfect fusion of nostalgia and innovation, this template is ideal for creating a powerful logo reveal that resonates with your audience. Customize it with your logo, colors, and tagline to make your mark in the digital world, ready to publish.
Dynamic Text Glitch
Dynamic Text Glitch
Edit
By CuteRabbit
8s
8s
7
6
10
Redefine dynamism in your content with our Dynamic Text Glitch template. This video captures your message through swift, glitch-inspired animations backed by rhythmic beats. Customize with your logos, taglines, and make a color splash to match your brand's vibe. Use this stomp-inspired masterpiece as a standalone asset or the highlight of your next big project. It's storytelling with a beat.
Wave Trail Reveal
Wave Trail Reveal
Edit
By MotionDesk
7s
7s
5
2
8
From the depths of creativity, your logo emerges with flair in our stunning Wave Trail Reveal template. A cascade of colors follows, complemented by enchanting light and subtle glitch effects. This video captures and maintains audience engagement, whether as a standalone reveal or an opening act for your content. Make it uniquely yours by injecting your logo and brand colors.
Liquid Cinematic Logo
Liquid Cinematic Logo
Edit
By MotionDesk
6s
6s
5
3
7
Dive into a digital ocean with our Liquid Cinematic Logo template, where your text flows like water before your logo materializes, shimmering in a liquified light. This reveal video is perfect for any platform, tailoring to your brand with customizable fonts and colors. It's an enthralling opening for your content, and with its slight glitch, it adds a modern twist on a smooth reveal.
Glitch Distortion Reveal
Glitch Distortion Reveal
Edit
By Promak
7s
7s
3
3
7
Prepare for an electrifying display with our Glitch Distortion Reveal template. Distort reality as your logo powers through dynamic glitches and transitions, perfect for intros or stand-alone promos. Customize fonts, colors, and your tagline to make this template the stunning opener for your next big reveal.
