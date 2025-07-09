Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Silhouettes at Dusk Lyrics - Vertical

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
Portrait
Animal
Lyric Videos
Nature
Sky
Cartoon
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Silhouettes at Dusk Lyrics - Vertical - Original - Poster image
MotionDesk profile image
Created by MotionDesk
189exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1song
1image
1font
Immerse your audience in a serene journey through Silhouettes at Dusk Lyrics. Perfect for musicians and creators, this music visualizer comes to life as day fades into night, featuring a girl, cat, and bird wandering in tranquil harmony. Customize with your logo, text, and more for an audio-visual experience that evokes silent connection and wonder within the pastel twilight horizon.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk
Lofi Spaceship Lyrics - Vertical Deep Blue theme video
Lofi Spaceship Lyrics - Vertical
Edit
By vivace_studio
2h
1
2
8
Embark on a cosmic journey with our captivating Lofi Spaceship Lyrics visualizer. Watch as a spaceship skillfully navigates an asteroid belt with Earth as the backdrop, while your audio takes center stage in a stunning visual display. Perfect for creators and musicians, customize text, fonts, and colors to match your track's vibe. This template turns beats into a visual odyssey, ideal for sharing on YouTube or enhancing live performances.
Clouds of Chorus Lyrics - Vertical Original theme video
Clouds of Chorus Lyrics - Vertical
Edit
By MotionDesk
2h
8
2
10
Embark on a visual journey with your lyrics as the guide. Set against a whimsically animated hilltop scene, our customizable Clouds of Chorus Lyrics template brings your music to life. Choose your characters, sky, clouds, and more to match the mood of your track. With full control over text, fonts, and colors, narrate your story in tune with your melody and create an unforgettable widescreen spectacle for your audience.
Anime Lyrics - Vertical New Original theme video
Anime Lyrics - Vertical
Edit
By mocarg
2h
6
3
43
Spotlight your songwriting with Anime Lyrics - Vertical, a stunning motion graphic lyric video template inspired by anime and the AMV scene. Inspire your listeners to sing along while effortlessly learning your songs by heart and enjoying the beautiful sight of your words. Highly customizable with colored particles overlaid on top of a photo, gradient or video background. Discover the power of dynamic text animation with granular controls over how your text enters and exits the screen, positioning, outlines, shadows, color and opacity. Customize every individual option to create something uniquely yours or leverage one of the professionally assembled themes to have a stunning lyric video with minimum effort.
Lyrics Beyond the Ridge - Vertical Icebound Light theme video
Lyrics Beyond the Ridge - Vertical
Edit
By Yakovlev
2h
14
4
14
Transcend the ordinary with our Lyrics Beyond the Ridge template, where mountain silhouettes and starlit sky designs merge to give your lyrics visual life. Perfect for presenting your music with a touch of cinema, this template lets you harmonize text and nature in an immersive experience. Customize fonts, colors, and seamlessly sync your lyrics for an atmospheric journey that will leave your audience in awe.
Across The Sky Lyrics - Vertical Original theme video
Across The Sky Lyrics - Vertical
Edit
By vivace_studio
2h
8
3
13
Bring your music to life with our mesmerizing Across The Sky Lyrics video template. Set against the backdrop of a whimsical journey, watch as the lofi girl swings her legs on an airplane wing, with clouds drifting by. Day and night take turns, reflecting the mood of your track. Customize fonts, colors, and add your logo to create a stunning video that enhances your song's narrative.
City Lights Lyrics - Vertical Original theme video
City Lights Lyrics - Vertical
Edit
By vivace_studio
2h
6
2
16
Bring your music to life with our City Lights Lyrics visualizer. Feel the rain-soaked city vibes as a retro ride cruises through a neon-lit skyline, synced perfectly to your beats. Add your text and customize colors and fonts to match your musical style. Create a breathtaking video that carries viewers on a visual voyage as enchanting as your sound. Ready for wonder on any platform!
Lofi Road To The Sea Lyrics - Vertical Original theme video
Lofi Road To The Sea Lyrics - Vertical
Edit
By vivace_studio
2h
5
2
8
Transform your tune into a captivating visual tale with our Lofi Road To The Sea Lyrics visualizer. Watch as a tranquil scene unfolds with a girl cycling to a sea that stretches to eternity, all syncopated to your melodies. Tailor the fonts, colors, and more to reflect your unique sound. Ideal for promos, social shares, or as an atmospheric backdrop at your next live event.
Lofi Camping Lyrics - Vertical Original theme video
Lofi Camping Lyrics - Vertical
Edit
By vivace_studio
2h
8
3
33
Let your music wash over viewers like a serene sunset with the Lofi Camping Lyrics template. This enchanting lyric video places your song's lyrics amidst a beautiful seashore scene, complete with a cozy campfire and a van that tells a story of adventure. Perfect for materializing the mood of your ballads or acoustic tracks, this template lets you customize text, fonts, and colors to fit your artistry. Create an immersive tale that turns listeners into loyal fans.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us