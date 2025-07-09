Menu
Silhouettes of a Horse - Vertical
Created by MotionDesk
12exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1song
1text
1font
Enter a realm where each note you play orchestrates the movement of a charging horse. Our Silhouettes of a Horse Music Visualizer weaves your sound into a visual masterpiece, customizable with your unique text and color palette. Ready to publish in any format, it's an immersive expedition designed to thrill and engage on any platform.
By Harchenko
2h
5
4
27
Blurred Glow Visualizer is an awesome circular visualizer.
By mocarg
2h
1
5
12
Spin them right 'round with Clean Vinyl Story! This elegant music visualizer perfect for Instagram Stories and other social media where vertical video is preferred. Customize with a color gradient, video background or special beat reactive effects.
By Skvifi
2h
6
5
20
Romantic girl dancing in a dreamy atmosphere. Note for video placeholder: For the best results, record a slow motion video, 28 seconds long, with 7 dance moves, where they end at every 4th second.
By tarazz
2h
4
3
24
Discover a world of visual harmony with our Rhytmic Spheres Visualizer template. Immerse yourself in a vibrant 3D space filled with energetic spheres that pulsate, morph, and dance in perfect rhythm with your music. Craft an unforgettable music visualizer that captivates your audience on social media and streaming platforms. With customizable text, fonts, colors, and animation, this multipurpose template allows you to create a mesmerizing visual experience that amplifies the impact of your tracks. Step into the realm of music visualization today!
By MotionDesk
2h
3
6
29
Immerse yourself in the rhythm of your music with our dynamic Phone Drift Lyrics visualizer. A sleek arrangement of smartphones smoothly navigates through lyrics and beats, crafting an engaging musical narrative. Customize fonts, colors, logos, and more to mirror your unique sound. Perfect for YouTube or social media, this will sync seamlessly with your track, captivating viewers with every scroll and note.
