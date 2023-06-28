Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minimal Interior Opener - Original - Poster image

Minimal Interior Opener

01:18 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 9 images · 13 texts · 5 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Photo gallery
3D motion graphics
Promo
1.3Kexports
rating
Present your visuals in a refined 3D gallery environment. This minimal slideshow combines smooth camera drift, tasteful typography, and elegant overlays to spotlight images with clarity and style. Use multiple media placeholders, add headlines, and finish with a polished logo reveal on a marble pedestal. Its clean, professional look suits brand promos, portfolios, and product previews alike. Fully customizable fonts and colors help you match your brand. Deliver a sophisticated title sequence and a memorable outro without complexity—simply drop in your assets and render a premium presentation.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us