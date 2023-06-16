Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Universal Opener - Original - Poster image

Modern Universal Opener

01:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 22 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Minimal
Promo
Flat design
Slideshow
Blob shape
482exports
rating
Create a polished promo with a modern, minimal aesthetic. This versatile opener blends flat design, geometric accents, and organic blobs with smooth, kinetic title animation. Use multiple text and media holders to showcase products, projects, or announcements. A clean tritone palette and playful Memphis-style details make it stand out while staying professional. Easily customize colors, fonts, and footage to match your brand. Perfect for promos, reels, portfolios, and intros when you want clarity, style, and momentum in one cohesive package.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us