Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Cutline Opener - Original - Poster image

Cutline Opener

00:25 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 11 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Bold
Intro
Title sequence
Cinematic
10exports
rating
Launch your brand with a stylish, energetic opener built around bold titles and cinematic visuals. This template blends letterbox framing, old‑film texture, and dynamic slice transitions for impactful storytelling. Easily swap in your own images or clips, adjust colors, and finish with a clean logo scene. Ideal for promos, intros, and teasers across social and broadcast. The design emphasizes clear messaging, fast pacing, and a cohesive filmic grade—so your content looks polished from the first frame. Pick your soundtrack, drop in media, and export a professional title-driven opener in no time.
Motionsmak profile image
Motionsmak
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Motionsmak
Breaking News Media Opener
By Balalaika
Edit
4K
00:20
Breaking News Media Opener Original theme video
Creative Urban Style
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:24
Creative Urban Style Original theme video
Action Trailer 1
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:45
Action Trailer 1 Original theme video
Sport Promo 3
By any_motion
Edit
00:18
Sport Promo 3 Theme 2 theme video
Dynamic Quick Opener 2
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:17
Dynamic Quick Opener 2 Original theme video
Modern Urban Style - Horizontal
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:22
Modern Urban Style - Horizontal Original theme video
Impact Sprint
By Besed
Edit
00:19
Impact Sprint Original theme video
Snazzy Opener Slideshow
By Balalaika
Edit
4K
00:22
Snazzy Opener Slideshow Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us