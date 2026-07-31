Cutline Opener

Launch your brand with a stylish, energetic opener built around bold titles and cinematic visuals. This template blends letterbox framing, old‑film texture, and dynamic slice transitions for impactful storytelling. Easily swap in your own images or clips, adjust colors, and finish with a clean logo scene. Ideal for promos, intros, and teasers across social and broadcast. The design emphasizes clear messaging, fast pacing, and a cohesive filmic grade—so your content looks polished from the first frame. Pick your soundtrack, drop in media, and export a professional title-driven opener in no time.