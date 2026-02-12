Cute 3D Ramadan Celebration
00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
11exports
Share warm Ramadan and Eid wishes with a charming 3D greeting that blends festive Islamic ornaments, soft motion, and clear typography. Showcase a photo, highlight a short headline, and finish with your logo and tagline for memorable brand presence. The design features a dark, atmospheric backdrop with polished ornaments like crescents, lanterns, mosque icons, and star rosettes. Smooth slide-ins and gentle floating motion keep the scene calm yet engaging. Ideal for social posts, intros, and heartfelt messages, it’s easy to customize and export for your channels.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow