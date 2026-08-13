Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Geometrics - Original - Poster image

Geometrics

00:23 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 2 videos · 1 image · 9 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Bauhaus
Intro
Title sequence
Logo animation
Geometric
11exports
rating
Elevate your brand with a crisp Bauhaus-inspired opener. This template blends kinetic typography, primary geometric shapes, and clean layouts to deliver a modern, design-forward intro with a polished logo reveal. Swap in your own text, images, and colors to match your identity, and use the strong typographic rhythm to spotlight key messages. Ideal for promos, title sequences, and creative brand intros, it keeps attention with energetic pacing while staying minimal and stylish. Perfect for agencies, studios, and creators seeking a sophisticated, geometric aesthetic that’s easy to customize and ready to publish.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us