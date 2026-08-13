Geometrics

Elevate your brand with a crisp Bauhaus-inspired opener. This template blends kinetic typography, primary geometric shapes, and clean layouts to deliver a modern, design-forward intro with a polished logo reveal. Swap in your own text, images, and colors to match your identity, and use the strong typographic rhythm to spotlight key messages. Ideal for promos, title sequences, and creative brand intros, it keeps attention with energetic pacing while staying minimal and stylish. Perfect for agencies, studios, and creators seeking a sophisticated, geometric aesthetic that’s easy to customize and ready to publish.