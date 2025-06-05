Menu
Mystic Orb Reveal
Step into the realm of the mystical with our enchanting Mystic Orb Reveal video template. As your logo materializes from a luminous orb, bask in the cinematic glow and let the magic unfold. Tailor it with your custom tagline, fonts, and colors for perfect brand alignment on YouTube and beyond. Ideal for brands inspired by the mystical and creative, this video will make your presence known with a touch of elegance and intrigue.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
By tinomotion
10s
6
3
8
Deep Glow Reveal is a stylish template with a colorful glowy logo reveal. Easy to use with just 1 logo placeholder and 1 text placeholder. A 10 seconds opener for your TV show, commercials, presentations, slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Amaze your audience with this template.
By d3luxxxe
10s
28
4
15
Particle Energy Blast Logo Reveal features modern and energetic design combined with powerful cinematic atmosphere and organic particle effects. You can use a photo or video background or just adjust the colors for the background gradient. Perfect as an intro or opener to your Sci-fi movies, action films, trailers, teasers, astronomy TV shows, space programs, exhibitions, conventions, commercials, documentaries, broadcasts, presentations, slideshows, promotions and upcoming events.
By sergeyeremeew555
9s
8
4
11
Luxurious logo intro that assembles your logo out of molecule-like particles. Perfect for gaming intros and high-end brands this shiny intro features two customizable colors with a deep impact on the look and feel of the animation.
By AlexG1985
7s
7
3
8
The Sphere Logo AE template is a unique logo reveal that will set you apart from the rest. This project is perfect for your YouTube channel, and it is simple to use. All you need is to drag your logo into the timline, change the text, and you're done.
By mocarg
7s
2
3
2
Symbolize the impact of your brand on the market with a stunning animation that reveals your logo in a professional and eye-catching way. This intro video works with any type of content, from gaming streams and highlights, to HQ communications and corporate videos. Simply upload a logo, add a tagline.
By koma
7s
6
3
2
Based on the popular ‘Impact’ logo intro template, comes an improved version with even smoother animation and particles exploding on impact. Create an intro for your stream, gaming highlights, or any other type of YouTube channel in a few clicks, simply by uploading a logo, entering a tagline and choosing a color theme.
By bbpixel
8s
5
3
15
Fast Particles Trail Logo Reveal is a dark, cinematic logo animation featuring multiple particle trails that elegantly intertwine and reveal your logo. This animation can be used as an intro video or opener to films, movies, TV shows, commercials, new product launches, promotions, upcoming events, presentations, and slideshows.
By bbpixel
10s
2
3
10
Duality Logo Reveal features two rotating shapes with a bright glow that come together and form an energy field from which they conjure your animated logo. Make a fully branded intro for YouTube in 2 minutes.
