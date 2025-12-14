Try for free
Nebula Glass Intro

Templates
/
Video Ads
6-15s
Landscape
Cube
Glass
Circle
3D Motion Graphics
Logo Animation
Full HD
Music
More details
Nebula Glass Intro - Original - Poster image
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
7exports
11 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
4videos
1image
5texts
1font
1audio
Step into the future with our Nebula Glass Intro template. Watch in awe as your logo takes the center stage, highlighted by stunning 3D glass visuals and mesmerizing HDR cosmic reflections. Perfect for tech projects, creative presentations, or as a compelling intro on social media, this reveal video lets you add a personal touch with customizable logos, images, text, fonts, and colors.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Partnership Sparkling Festival Orbs Original theme video
Partnership Sparkling Festival Orbs
By MotionBank21
10s
6
4
16
Let your brand outshine the fireworks with our Partnership Sparkling Festival Orbs template. As radiant spheres burst, your logos and message take the spotlight, marking a dazzling beginning to the New Year. Perfect for festive wishes, this video seamlessly blends with your fonts and colors. Start your year with a video as memorable as your brand.
Text Kinetic Animation 4 Original theme video
Text Kinetic Animation 4
By ToresMotion
7s
1
5
14
Get your message across with striking clarity using our fast-paced, dynamic Text Kinetic Animation template. Perfect for intros and titles across YouTube or Facebook, your content will captivate audiences with modern kinetic rhythm and sharp transitions. Customize text, fonts, and colors to make your bold statements soar on any display.
Text Kinetic Animation 3 Original theme video
Text Kinetic Animation 3
By ToresMotion
7s
1
7
20
Get your message across with striking clarity using our fast-paced, dynamic Text Kinetic Animation template. Perfect for intros and titles across YouTube or Facebook, your content will captivate audiences with modern kinetic rhythm and sharp transitions. Customize text, fonts, and colors to make your bold statements soar on any display.
Sparkling present Original theme video
Sparkling present
By MotionBank21
9s
5
3
20
Add a touch of festive magic with our Sparkling Present template! Watch as glittering particles swirl around a glowing gift box, unveiling your logo in a warm, joyful holiday moment. Easily customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to match your seasonal style. Perfect for Christmas greetings, holiday promotions, or any video that needs a bright, sparkly, and heartwarming intro.
Text Kinetic Animation 1 Original theme video
Text Kinetic Animation 1
By ToresMotion
7s
1
7
20
Get your message across with striking clarity using our fast-paced, dynamic Text Kinetic Animation template. Perfect for intros and titles across YouTube or Facebook, your content will captivate audiences with modern kinetic rhythm and sharp transitions. Customize text, fonts, and colors to make your bold statements soar on any display.
Spark To Flame Intro Original theme video
Spark To Flame Intro
By oasisfx
14s
2
3
10
Turn up the heat on your brand identity with the Spark To Flame Intro template. A solitary spark ignites, heralding the arrival of your logo through a fiery vortex of creativity. Tailor the colors to your brand, and add your tagline to make your intro or outro as unique as your business. Suitable for YouTube, presentations, or social media, this template is ready to captivate viewers across all platforms.
Cyberpunk Shockwave Reveal Default Colors theme video
Cyberpunk Shockwave Reveal
By alex.tantsura
7s
6
2
11
Step into the future of branding with our Cyberpunk Shockwave Reveal template. Experience a high-definition glitch animation in Cyberpunk style, perfect for making a cutting-edge statement on YouTube or Facebook. Customize with your logo and brand colors to create a dynamic video that's ready to mesmerize your audience and leave a lasting digital footprint.
Partnership Neon Reveal Original theme video
Partnership Neon Reveal
By Moysher
7s
9
4
17
Craft a captivating narrative with our Partnership Neon Reveal template. Your logos begin their story with a mysterious neon glow that builds into a bold, attention-grabbing motion. This template lets you customize both reveals with your brand’s fonts and colors. Deliver a memorable dual-logo introduction and capture your audience’s attention instantly in stunning high definition.
