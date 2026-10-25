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Prism Carousel - Original - Poster image

Prism Carousel

00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
3D motion graphics
Logo animation
Intro
Futuristic
9exports
rating
Craft a futuristic 3D promo that spotlights your message, media, and logo with iridescent glass aesthetics. This opener features centered headlines, a rotating carousel for images or clips, and a premium logo reveal built from curved glass panels. Expect smooth, floating motion, a bold dark backdrop, and vibrant color highlights for a luxe, tech‑forward feel. Perfect for brand promos, intros, product teasers, and innovation campaigns. Customize text, colors, media, and logo to match your identity while keeping the refined 3D motion graphics style and elegant, geometric design.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us