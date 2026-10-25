Prism Carousel

Craft a futuristic 3D promo that spotlights your message, media, and logo with iridescent glass aesthetics. This opener features centered headlines, a rotating carousel for images or clips, and a premium logo reveal built from curved glass panels. Expect smooth, floating motion, a bold dark backdrop, and vibrant color highlights for a luxe, tech‑forward feel. Perfect for brand promos, intros, product teasers, and innovation campaigns. Customize text, colors, media, and logo to match your identity while keeping the refined 3D motion graphics style and elegant, geometric design.