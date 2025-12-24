Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Gradient Glass Search Identity

Templates
/
Outro
6-15s
Landscape
Search
Website
Glass
Corporate
Shape
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
More details
Gradient Glass Search Identity - Original - Poster image
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
27exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3videos
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the future with our Gradient Glass Search Identity template. Your brand will be enshrined in a sleek, glassy search bar with an elegant touch. Set against a beautiful gradient backdrop, this design is perfect for unveiling your team, brand, or identity with a cutting-edge, tech-inspired aesthetic. Personalize it with your logo, images, videos, text, fonts, and colors for a dynamic, ready-to-publish video that tells your story in style.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Clean Search Reveal Original theme video
Clean Search Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
8s
2
4
16
Introduce your brand with the sophistication it deserves. Our Clean Search Reveal template offers a corporate style entrance for your logo, with a dynamic search bar scenario that sets the stage for your business's online narrative. Ideal for tech promos, website intros, or business presentations, simply add your logo, tagline, and customize fonts and colors to match your corporate identity. Showcase your brand's professionalism with clarity and impact.
Scan Search Unveil Sky theme video
Scan Search Unveil
Edit
By Goldenmotion
8s
5
4
12
Elevate your digital identity with a captivating Scan Search Unveil straight out of a tech visionary’s dream. With every sweep of the magnifying glass, feel the anticipation build until your 3D logo emerges, clear and commanding. This ready-to-publish video can be customized with your colors, text, and fonts for a truly unique branding or product launch experience on any display.
Neon Text Box Reveal Original theme video
Neon Text Box Reveal
Edit
By buenka
7s
7
3
16
Create a striking reveal with our Neon Text Box Reveal template. Watch your text and logos come alive with vibrant neon contours and dynamic light rays. Perfect for any type of content, this animation delivers your message with sleek precision and visual flair. Customize fonts, colors, and logos to craft a reveal that’s bold, memorable, and platform-ready.
Web Search Original theme video
Web Search
Edit
By d3luxxxe
10s
29
5
15
Web Search Logo Reveal is a clean and minimalist logo reveal where your customer types some text in the search bar, your business comes up as a search result and is exactly what they were looking for!
Search Logo Reveal Original theme video
Search Logo Reveal
Edit
By vivace_studio
10s
9
4
18
Initiate your brand's digital journey with our Search Logo Reveal template, designed to capture the anticipation of a revelatory search. Watch as your logo transitions from query to result, symbolizing your brand as the answer to your audience's needs. Fully customizable with your tagline and brand palette, this experience becomes uniquely yours. Ideal for intros and outros, it’s the first step to creating a memorable digital footprint.
Internet Search Original theme video
Internet Search
Edit
By d3luxxxe
10s
6
4
10
Clean and minimalist video logo reveal portrays the customers typing exactly what you would like them to look for on your website. This fully customizable video template design is really awesome and a direct way to highlight the categories or products you’d like them to look up. Try for free, create in minutes, love forever!
Search Logo With Images Original theme video
Search Logo With Images
Edit
By vivace_studio
12s
28
15
21
Stand out in style with our Search Logo With Images template. A clean, modern search bar reveals a stream of photos before showcasing your logo as the ultimate result. Fully customizable, it’s designed for multipurpose use. Just add your media and brand identity. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, or any platform, this template makes your brand the one everyone’s searching for!
Neon Search Reveal Original theme video
Neon Search Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
8s
2
4
14
Discover a fusion of past and future with our dynamic Neon Search Reveal. Your message types out in a glowing search bar, followed by a neon liquid transition that boldly presents your logo. From stylish fonts to your own tagline, every element is fully customizable. Whether used as a YouTube intro or a striking brand showcase, this ready-to-publish video places your identity front and center in a digital wonderland.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us