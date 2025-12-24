Menu
Gradient Glass Search Identity
Created by motionsparrow
27exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3videos
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the future with our Gradient Glass Search Identity template. Your brand will be enshrined in a sleek, glassy search bar with an elegant touch. Set against a beautiful gradient backdrop, this design is perfect for unveiling your team, brand, or identity with a cutting-edge, tech-inspired aesthetic. Personalize it with your logo, images, videos, text, fonts, and colors for a dynamic, ready-to-publish video that tells your story in style.
By thundermotion2021
8s
2
4
16
Introduce your brand with the sophistication it deserves. Our Clean Search Reveal template offers a corporate style entrance for your logo, with a dynamic search bar scenario that sets the stage for your business's online narrative. Ideal for tech promos, website intros, or business presentations, simply add your logo, tagline, and customize fonts and colors to match your corporate identity. Showcase your brand's professionalism with clarity and impact.
By Goldenmotion
8s
5
4
12
Elevate your digital identity with a captivating Scan Search Unveil straight out of a tech visionary’s dream. With every sweep of the magnifying glass, feel the anticipation build until your 3D logo emerges, clear and commanding. This ready-to-publish video can be customized with your colors, text, and fonts for a truly unique branding or product launch experience on any display.
By buenka
7s
7
3
16
Create a striking reveal with our Neon Text Box Reveal template. Watch your text and logos come alive with vibrant neon contours and dynamic light rays. Perfect for any type of content, this animation delivers your message with sleek precision and visual flair. Customize fonts, colors, and logos to craft a reveal that’s bold, memorable, and platform-ready.
By d3luxxxe
10s
29
5
15
Web Search Logo Reveal is a clean and minimalist logo reveal where your customer types some text in the search bar, your business comes up as a search result and is exactly what they were looking for!
By vivace_studio
10s
9
4
18
Initiate your brand's digital journey with our Search Logo Reveal template, designed to capture the anticipation of a revelatory search. Watch as your logo transitions from query to result, symbolizing your brand as the answer to your audience's needs. Fully customizable with your tagline and brand palette, this experience becomes uniquely yours. Ideal for intros and outros, it’s the first step to creating a memorable digital footprint.
By d3luxxxe
10s
6
4
10
Clean and minimalist video logo reveal portrays the customers typing exactly what you would like them to look for on your website. This fully customizable video template design is really awesome and a direct way to highlight the categories or products you’d like them to look up. Try for free, create in minutes, love forever!
By vivace_studio
12s
28
15
21
Stand out in style with our Search Logo With Images template. A clean, modern search bar reveals a stream of photos before showcasing your logo as the ultimate result. Fully customizable, it’s designed for multipurpose use. Just add your media and brand identity. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, or any platform, this template makes your brand the one everyone’s searching for!
By thundermotion2021
8s
2
4
14
Discover a fusion of past and future with our dynamic Neon Search Reveal. Your message types out in a glowing search bar, followed by a neon liquid transition that boldly presents your logo. From stylish fonts to your own tagline, every element is fully customizable. Whether used as a YouTube intro or a striking brand showcase, this ready-to-publish video places your identity front and center in a digital wonderland.
