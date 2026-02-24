Searchlight Glass Reveal

Showcase your brand with a sleek, glassmorphic search reveal. A luminous pill-shaped search bar types on smoothly, then blooms into a liquid-glass transition that spotlights your logo on a refined dark backdrop. Neon glow accents, soft blur, and polished motion make this ideal for intros, outros, and website or SEO promos. Easily swap background media, adjust colors, and fine-tune highlights to match your identity. Designed for clarity and impact, this template turns everyday search into a premium brand moment and delivers a clean, modern logo reveal your audience will remember.