Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
AI Story Builder Intro - Original - Poster image

Promptflow Intro

00:22 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Intro
Software interface
Mouse cursor
12exports
rating
Showcase your product with a crisp, cursor‑led software UI story. Promptflow Intro features a minimal, glassmorphism aesthetic, rounded rectangles, and pastel gradient glows. Guide viewers through prompts, editing steps, timeline thumbnails, and audio generation, then finish with a bold logo reveal. Smooth click interactions, typewriter text, slide-ins, and subtle floating motion keep the focus on your app’s workflow. Perfect for technology brands and app promo intros. Customize text, colors, media, and logo to match your identity and export a polished, on‑brand opener fast.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us