Showcase your product with a crisp, cursor‑led software UI story. Promptflow Intro features a minimal, glassmorphism aesthetic, rounded rectangles, and pastel gradient glows. Guide viewers through prompts, editing steps, timeline thumbnails, and audio generation, then finish with a bold logo reveal. Smooth click interactions, typewriter text, slide-ins, and subtle floating motion keep the focus on your app’s workflow. Perfect for technology brands and app promo intros. Customize text, colors, media, and logo to match your identity and export a polished, on‑brand opener fast.