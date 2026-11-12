Give your brand a modern edge with a minimal search‑UI logo intro. A frosted glass bar presents your headline and CTA, while a glowing cursor click transitions into a polished logo reveal. Clean motion, centered composition, and elegant light sweeps keep focus on your identity. Customize text, colors, fonts, and audio to match your style. Ideal for SaaS, tech, and digital marketing, this sleek design works as a logo animation, intro, or outro wherever you need a crisp, action‑driven opener.