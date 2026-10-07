Turn search into a stunning brand moment. This clean, minimal 3D animation types a query in a rounded search bar, clicks the icon, and transforms into your glossy, extruded logo with an optional tagline. Smooth motion, subtle light‑leak accents, and a centered layout keep attention on your brand. Perfect for intros, outros, website promos, and SEO‑focused marketing. Easily customize logo, headline, tagline, background, icon colors, and light‑leak intensity to match your identity. Deliver a modern, trustworthy reveal that feels familiar and premium—ready for social, sites, and video platforms.