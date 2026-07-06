Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Creative Typography Podcast Intro - Original - Poster image

Talkwarp

00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 7 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Bold
Podcast
Title sequence
Mouse cursor
7exports
rating
Kick off your podcast or live talk show with a bold, energetic opener. This template blends dynamic title cards, playful scribbles, a pixel-style cursor, and striking checker graphics to create instant on‑air energy. Microphone, headphones, and chat-bubble icons reinforce the audio-first theme, while sleek slides and rotations keep the motion moving fast. Swap in your own media, headlines, and logo to build anticipation and brand your episodes in seconds. Ideal for episode launches, guest announcements, and channel branding, this vibrant, geometric design turns any intro into a standout moment.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us