Youtube intro for cooking channel
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
3D Podcast Studio Intro - Original - Poster image

Mic & Play

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
3D motion graphics
Logo animation
Podcast
3D room
9exports
rating
Launch your podcast or talk show with a dynamic 3D opener that blends bold titles, a playful media-player UI, and a fully modeled studio set. Drop in your image and logo, adjust colors and fonts, and showcase signature podcast gear like microphones, headphones, and acoustic panels. Lively motion, a central play-button moment, and a clean, pastel palette make your brand feel modern and welcoming. Perfect for intros and logo stings, this template brings instant studio vibes without the setup. Make a memorable first impression and get viewers ready for what’s coming up.
motionsparrow profile image
motionsparrow
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
3D Podcast Intro
By motionsparrow
Edit
00:12
3D Podcast Intro Original theme video
Playful Brand Reveal
By kalinichev
Edit
4K
00:13
Playful Brand Reveal Text theme video
Dynamic Text Flow 3
By VitApSwF
Edit
4K
00:10
Dynamic Text Flow 3 Original theme video
Barbie Show
By motionsparrow
Edit
00:08
Barbie Show Original theme video
Bold Outline Podcast Opener
By motionsparrow
Edit
00:10
Bold Outline Podcast Opener Original theme video
Podcast Intro Magic
By re4ee
Edit
4K
00:06
Podcast Intro Magic Original theme video
YouTube Subscribe Reminder 3
By CuteRabbit
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:08
YouTube Subscribe Reminder 3 White Theme theme video
Pulse of Motion
By Goldenmotion
Edit
4K
00:12
Pulse of Motion Lilac theme video
