Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Tennis Motion Opener - Vertical

Templates
/
Branding
Portrait
6-15s
Football
Stomp
Fast
Modern
3D Motion Graphics
Logo Animation
Full HD
More details
Tennis Motion Opener - Vertical - Original - Poster image
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
8exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
24fps
1image
3texts
1font
1audio
Captivate your audience with this Tennis Motion Opener. Dynamic 3D visuals and fresh typography create the perfect opener for your sports-related content. Fully customizable, it's set to promote clubs, tournaments, or training sessions with style and vigor.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Fast Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Fast Intro - Vertical
Edit
By Promak
9s
21
26
24
Start your videos with a dynamic explosion of style using the Fast Intro template. Create a powerful first impression that's perfect for YouTube intros or even product launches. With customization options like your logo, tagline, choice of video or images, and colors, you're set to capture attention from the very first frame. Get that burst of energy your brand needs to stand out!
Travel Logo Opener - Vertical Original theme video
Travel Logo Opener - Vertical
Edit
By tarazz
10s
21
14
10
An exciting video opener ideal for YouTube travel channels and vlogs. Easily adapt for any new locations you’re visiting, or have recently visited and finish with a smooth logo outro animation that calls your viewers to like share, and subscribe.
Progressive Opener Story Original theme video
Progressive Opener Story
Edit
By Skvifi
7s
28
11
9
Start (and finish off) your video with a captivating video! This modern opener is available in any video resolution or aspect ratio. We provided you Full HD, Story and Square versions, which you can find on our site. Upload your media, apply your branding and make branded videos in no time! If you need any other aspects, feel free to write to us on chat!
Vertical Quick Stomp Original theme video
Vertical Quick Stomp
Edit
By Skvifi
7s
2
11
7
Create effective animated messages for your Ista stories. Promote channels, events, products, services, apps, with a professional promo video. Just change the text and adapt colors to reflect your brand.
YouTube Stomp - Vertical Original theme video
YouTube Stomp - Vertical
Edit
By CuteRabbit
8s
10
6
8
Appealing energetic opener for your YouTube channel.
Dynamic Slideshow Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Dynamic Slideshow Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Moysher
13s
24
24
5
Tell your story with a dynamic flow of images and videos that captivate from the first frame. With the ease of customizing text, fonts, and colors, and the final touch of your clean logo reveal, our Dynamic Slideshow Reveal template weaves a narrative that's aesthetically pleasing and emotionally engaging. Ideal for presentations or marketing campaigns.
Bold Stomp - Vertical Original theme video
Bold Stomp - Vertical
Edit
By Albatross
13s
21
16
27
Grab your audience's attention and make a powerful statement with our versatile Bold Stomp template. This dynamic stomp video is perfect for creating engaging commercials, teasers, presentations, and slideshows that demand attention. With its eye-catching design, fast text animations, and customizable features including text and media placeholders, this template allows you to unleash your creativity and create a video that stands out. Whether you're promoting an upcoming event or showcasing your brand, this multipurpose template is your key to captivating content. Download it today and make a lasting impression!
Fast Stomp Opener 4 - Vertical Original theme video
Fast Stomp Opener 4 - Vertical
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
25
14
11
Fast Stomp Opener 4 - Vertical is a short and dynamic After Effects template with a fresh and modern look, creative text animations and trendy transitions. It's so easy to use and edit A cool intro to your YouTube channel, Facebook page, Instagram, TV shows, commercials, competitions, corporate presentations, business slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this cool and creatively animated AE template.
