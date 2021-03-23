Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Wave Intro - Original - Poster image

Wave Intro

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 8 images · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Title sequence
Bold
Logo animation
Abstract waves
1.6Kexports
rating
Kickstart your content with an energetic opener that blends bold typography, sliding panels, and colorful abstract waves. This modern design moves fast with rhythmic, stomp-style cuts, split screens, and tile reveals that showcase your images and headlines in style. Customize brand colors, fonts, media, and your logo to launch promos, product teasers, portfolios, events, travel recaps, and more. Subtle grid lines, letterbox framing, and decorative shape accents add polish while keeping the focus on your story. Make a striking first impression and guide viewers to your brand with a clean, confident logo finish.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us