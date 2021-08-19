New Fashion Frame - Slideshow
00:39 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 30 videos · 1 image · 16 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1Kexports
Build a sleek, modern promo with minimalist editorial design. This slideshow features framed panels, refined typography, and smooth tile reveals for a polished look. Mix single and split‑screen layouts to showcase photos or videos, then finish with a clean logo end card. Ideal for brand reels, product highlights, portfolios, and event recaps. Easily customize text, media, and color controls to match your identity. The result is a sophisticated, elegant presentation that feels current, confident, and on‑brand.
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