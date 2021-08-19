Youtube intro for cooking channel
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New Fashion Frame - Slideshow - Original - Poster image

New Fashion Frame - Slideshow

00:39 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 30 videos · 1 image · 16 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Rectangle shape
Editorial
Promo
1Kexports
rating
Build a sleek, modern promo with minimalist editorial design. This slideshow features framed panels, refined typography, and smooth tile reveals for a polished look. Mix single and split‑screen layouts to showcase photos or videos, then finish with a clean logo end card. Ideal for brand reels, product highlights, portfolios, and event recaps. Easily customize text, media, and color controls to match your identity. The result is a sophisticated, elegant presentation that feels current, confident, and on‑brand.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us