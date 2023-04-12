Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Punched Card Abstract Slideshow - Square - Original - Poster image

Punched Card Abstract Slideshow - Square

00:56 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 21 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Corporate
Promo
Rounded rectangle
491exports
rating
Showcase your message with a clean, minimal slideshow built from bold geometric panels, circular media masks and a refined two-column layout. Smooth slide-ins, subtle wipes and elegant typography keep attention on your content. Ideal for corporate promos, brand overviews and presentation openers, it ends with a polished logo scene. Fully customizable text, media and colors make it easy to adapt to any brand. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, this versatile template delivers a professional, modern look on every platform.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us