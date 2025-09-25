Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Corporate Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Clean Corporate Slideshow

00:38 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 15 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Corporate
Presentation
Promo
544exports
rating
Showcase your message with a clean, minimal corporate slideshow built for clarity and impact. Smooth wave transitions, geometric circle accents, and pill-shaped media frames keep attention on what matters. The two-column layout pairs bold headlines with supporting copy and visuals, perfect for business updates, company overviews, and conference highlights. Easily adjust colors, fonts, and media to match your branding. A refined motion style and subtle grid texture deliver a professional, modern look that works across industries. Finish with a strong logo scene to reinforce your brand identity.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Intro
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Newest templates
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us