Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sliding Bars Clean Presentation - Original - Poster image

Sliding Bars Clean Presentation

01:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 1 image · 18 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Minimal
Slideshow
Presentation
Promo
Sliding panel
1.4Kexports
rating
Create a sleek, modern company video with this clean presentation template. Sliding bar reveals, tidy two‑column layouts, and smooth transitions spotlight your headlines, descriptions, and media. Ideal for corporate promos, product intros, business updates, and conference openers, it blends minimal design with elegant motion for a professional finish. Quickly customize text, colors, media, and logo to match your brand and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. If you need a polished, easy‑to‑edit corporate slideshow that keeps attention on your message, this template delivers.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us