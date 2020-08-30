Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Parallax Company Values - Original - Poster image

Parallax Company Values

00:30 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 4 images · 7 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Corporate
Slideshow
Circle shape
442exports
rating
Present your company values with a clean, minimal parallax promo built for vertical feeds. This geometric, flat-design slideshow blends smooth motion, bold circles, and clear typography to highlight key principles, supporting text, and visuals. The layout guides attention with gentle parallax layers and relaxed pacing, ending in a tidy brand outro with space for your logo and CTA. Easily tailor colors, fonts, text, and imagery to match your identity. Ideal for corporate communications, employer branding, and social media posts where clarity and elegance matter.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us