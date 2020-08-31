Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Parallax Employee Testimony - Original - Poster image

Parallax Employee Testimony

01:00 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 4 images · 16 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Minimal
Interview
Testimonial
Promo
Parallax movement
240exports
rating
Showcase your team with a clean, modern Q&A video. This minimal parallax design features circular avatar frames, clear titles, name and role captions, and structured question/answer slides. Smooth transitions keep attention on the message, while a final call-to-action and logo screen reinforce your brand. Easily customize colors, fonts, images, and text for corporate communications, employer branding, staff spotlights, and testimonials. Optimized for vertical feeds, it’s perfect for social media, campaigns, and community updates.
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Try for free
Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us