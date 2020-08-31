Parallax Employee Testimony

Showcase your team with a clean, modern Q&A video. This minimal parallax design features circular avatar frames, clear titles, name and role captions, and structured question/answer slides. Smooth transitions keep attention on the message, while a final call-to-action and logo screen reinforce your brand. Easily customize colors, fonts, images, and text for corporate communications, employer branding, staff spotlights, and testimonials. Optimized for vertical feeds, it’s perfect for social media, campaigns, and community updates.