Parallax Job Offer

Showcase your open roles with a refined recruitment promo built for social feeds. This minimal 4:5 video blends geometric circle frames, smooth parallax motion and clean typography to spotlight your message, imagery and call to action. Flexible color controls let you match brand guidelines in seconds. Open with your logo, outline the role highlights with clear text blocks and visuals, and close on a strong company sign-off. Ideal for employer branding, job posts and corporate announcements. Export a polished ad that’s ready to publish fast.