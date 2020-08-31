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Parallax Employee Interview - Original - Poster image

Parallax Employee Interview

00:37 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 2 images · 12 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Interview
Minimal
Circle shape
Parallax movement
404exports
rating
Showcase authentic employee stories with a clean, minimal parallax interview video. This vertical 4:5 template guides viewers through a staff name and role, three concise Q&A moments, a clear call-to-action, and a branded logo outro. Smooth motion, geometric circle accents, and elegant typography keep attention on the message. Customize fonts, colors, portrait image, and text to match your brand. Perfect for corporate communications, employer branding, social media ads, and testimonials where clarity and professionalism matter.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us