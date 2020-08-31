Parallax Employee Interview

Showcase authentic employee stories with a clean, minimal parallax interview video. This vertical 4:5 template guides viewers through a staff name and role, three concise Q&A moments, a clear call-to-action, and a branded logo outro. Smooth motion, geometric circle accents, and elegant typography keep attention on the message. Customize fonts, colors, portrait image, and text to match your brand. Perfect for corporate communications, employer branding, social media ads, and testimonials where clarity and professionalism matter.