Aperture ID

Create a high-tech opener with a biometric HUD framing your portrait and headline. This energetic motion title features facial-tracking reticles, scanning bars, and modular panels that assemble your subject with precision. Customize multiple text fields, colors, and the portrait to match your brand. The centered layout ensures instant readability while the futuristic, digital UI communicates AI and security at a glance. Use it for technology, cybersecurity, or surveillance content as a standalone title or transparent overlay. Fast, clean, and visually commanding—perfect for modern intros and promos.