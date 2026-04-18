Access Granted
00:05 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
7exports
Bring a cutting-edge identity to your brand with a biometric, glitch-fueled logo reveal. This high-impact intro/outro pairs a fingerprint scan with HUD frames, scanlines, RGB split and film grain for a sleek, tech-forward look. Designed for technology and security themes, it highlights your logo and tagline in a bold centered layout set against a dark neon aesthetic. Ideal for channel openers, product launches, and cybersecurity content, it’s quick to customize and delivers instant polish to your brand presence.
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