Access Granted

Bring a cutting-edge identity to your brand with a biometric, glitch-fueled logo reveal. This high-impact intro/outro pairs a fingerprint scan with HUD frames, scanlines, RGB split and film grain for a sleek, tech-forward look. Designed for technology and security themes, it highlights your logo and tagline in a bold centered layout set against a dark neon aesthetic. Ideal for channel openers, product launches, and cybersecurity content, it’s quick to customize and delivers instant polish to your brand presence.