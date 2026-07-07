Leafcraft Intro - Vertical

Bring your brand to life with a soothing 3D logo animation set in a lush, voxel-style forest. Drifting leaves, soft lighting and a gentle forward glide build to a clean, centered reveal—perfect as an intro or outro. Ideal for eco-conscious brands, wellness content, and nature-inspired channels. Easily tailor the palette to your branding and pair it with your soundtrack for the right vibe. Optimized for vertical formats and social stories, this eye-catching logo reveal adds organic charm and premium depth to any project.