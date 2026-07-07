Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Leafcraft Intro - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Leafcraft Intro - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Nature
Voxel
7exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a soothing 3D logo animation set in a lush, voxel-style forest. Drifting leaves, soft lighting and a gentle forward glide build to a clean, centered reveal—perfect as an intro or outro. Ideal for eco-conscious brands, wellness content, and nature-inspired channels. Easily tailor the palette to your branding and pair it with your soundtrack for the right vibe. Optimized for vertical formats and social stories, this eye-catching logo reveal adds organic charm and premium depth to any project.
nixmotion profile image
nixmotion
Edit
Similar templates
Best of nixmotion
Neon Tropics
By Danimotions
Edit
00:08
Neon Tropics Original theme video
Leafcraft Intro
By nixmotion
Edit
4K
00:10
Leafcraft Intro Original theme video
Romantic Petals In Motion - Vertical
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:08
Romantic Petals In Motion - Vertical Original theme video
Partnership Magic Nature Unveil - Vertical
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:10
Partnership Magic Nature Unveil - Vertical Original theme video
Elegant Nature Reveal - Vertical
By thundermotion2021
Edit
00:08
Elegant Nature Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Partnership Magic Forest Unveil
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:08
Partnership Magic Forest Unveil Original theme video
Mystical Ruby Forest
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:08
Mystical Ruby Forest Original theme video
Visual Storyteller - Vertical
By milinkovic
Edit
00:10
Visual Storyteller - Vertical Original Theme theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us