Craftwood Reveal - Vertical

Bring your brand to life with a cinematic 3D voxel forest logo reveal. This vertical-ready logo animation glides through a stylized woodland, with warm light, subtle particles, and a smooth build that assembles your mark at center stage. Perfect for intros, outros, and social stories, it blends nature-inspired ambience with geometric craft. Easily customize colors for scene accents and adapt the logo’s palette to match your brand. The result is a polished, atmospheric ident that feels premium yet inviting—ideal for channels, campaigns, and product reveals.