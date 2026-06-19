Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Craftwood Reveal - Original - Poster image

Craftwood Reveal

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Nature
9exports
rating
Step into a cinematic voxel forest where light rays, drifting particles, and a glowing cube guide the eye to your brand. This polished 3D logo animation is perfect for gaming channels, YouTube intros, and outros seeking a moody yet inviting vibe. The scene uses depth of field, atmospheric fog, and a warm color grade to create immersion, while smooth camera motion and subtle slides reveal your logo with elegance. Easily tailor colors and soundtrack to match your identity. If you want a distinctive, game‑inspired opener with nature’s ambience, this template makes your logo feel alive.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us