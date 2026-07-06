Wraithwood

Immerse your brand in a cinematic horror atmosphere. This logo animation glides through a dark, swampy forest, wrapped in fog, drifting particles and swirling debris before unveiling your emblem with chilling suspense. Perfect for intros, outros, trailers and channels seeking a moody, atmospheric identity. Easily replace the logo, fine‑tune the color grade, and add your own soundtrack for instant impact. Ideal for game studios, horror creators, filmmakers, and Halloween season content. Deliver a polished, filmic sting that hooks viewers from the first frame and lingers long after the screen fades to black.