Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Thriller Game Intro - Original - Poster image

Wraithwood

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Horror
Intro
Cinematic
Atmospheric
14exports
rating
Immerse your brand in a cinematic horror atmosphere. This logo animation glides through a dark, swampy forest, wrapped in fog, drifting particles and swirling debris before unveiling your emblem with chilling suspense. Perfect for intros, outros, trailers and channels seeking a moody, atmospheric identity. Easily replace the logo, fine‑tune the color grade, and add your own soundtrack for instant impact. Ideal for game studios, horror creators, filmmakers, and Halloween season content. Deliver a polished, filmic sting that hooks viewers from the first frame and lingers long after the screen fades to black.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us